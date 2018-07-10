YURU CAMP△ Series Gets A Second Season, Film And A Short Anime

The Saipan Wako Citizen's Cultural Center San Azeria has confirmed that the slice of life anime series, Yuru Camp, will be getting a second season, a new film and a different short anime project. The projects have also revealed key visuals to go along with the announcement.



The short anime is titled Haya Kan, the second season of the series will be called Yuru Camp 2 and the movie, as of right now, has a title of Yuru Camp Movie. There is no information on the staff and cast of these three projects, we don't know if the same people from the first season of the anime will be kept.



The first season of the Yuru Camp was directed by Yoshiaki Kyougoku, Takeshi Takadera was the sound director and Shingo Kaneko wrote the storyboard and directed some episodes. The opening theme is SHINY DAYS by Asak and the ending theme is Furu Biyori by Eri Sasaki.



The series aired from January 4, 2018 to March 22, 2018 every Thursday and was produced by AT-X, Sony Music Communications, MAGES., 81 Produce, BS11, Furyu and Crunchyroll SC Anime Fund. The series adapted the manga of the same name









.