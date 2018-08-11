ZOKU OWARIMONOGATARI Anime Series Shares New Trailer
The official Zoku Owarimonogatari website has shared a 1.03 minute promotional video of the upcoming comedy mystery anime film. The video gives new scenes from the movie that introduces the characters to fans, shows their relationships and gives the mysterious feeling the movie will be having. There is also information on its cast and release date.
Studio Shaft's upcoming comedy mystery vampire anime film, Zoku Owarimonogatari, has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series.
The film is directed by Akiyuki Shinbou, who also does the anime series' composition, Akio Watanabe is under character design and is the chief animation director and Shaft is the studio animating the project. Isin Nisio, the original creator is helping with the project. No opening theme has been revealed. The ending theme is azure by TrySail.
The voice cast is the following:Hiroshi Kamiya as Koyomi Araragi, Chiwa Saito as Hitagi Senjougahara, Yui Horie as Tsubasa Hanekawa, Emiri Katou as Mayoi Hachikuji/ The film will premiere in Japanese theaters on November 10, 2018.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]