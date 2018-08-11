ZOKU OWARIMONOGATARI Anime Series Shares New Trailer

Studio Shaft's upcoming comedy mystery vampire anime film, Zoku Owarimonogatari , has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official Zoku Owarimonogatari website has shared a 1.03 minute promotional video of the upcoming comedy mystery anime film. The video gives new scenes from the movie that introduces the characters to fans, shows their relationships and gives the mysterious feeling the movie will be having. There is also information on its cast and release date.