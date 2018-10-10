ZOMBIELAND SAGA Anime Series Releases New Key Visual

The official Zombieland Saga website has shared a new promotional image for the new supernatural series produced by Avex Pictures, Cygames and dugout. The image has the main characters being cheerful and it has their zombies alter egos on the back. The picture shows exactly what the show is like, another side to the protagonists.



The series is directed by Munehisa Sakai who is also performing sound directing duties, Shigeru Murakoshi is under series composition, Kazuo Ogura is the art director and Yasuharu Takanashi produces the music. The opening theme is Adabana Necromancy by the voice actors who play the main characters and the ending theme is Hikari e also performed by the voice actors.



The voice cast is the following: Mamoru Miyano as koutarou Tatsumi, Kaede Hondo as Sakura Minamoto, Minami tanak as Lily Hoshikawa, Rika Kinugawa as Yuugiri, Asami Tano as Saki Nikaidou, Risa Taneda as Ai Mizuno and Maki Kawase as Junko Konno.



Zombieland Saga is ongoing and can be found on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, the show comes out every Thursday and Funimation has the North American license.





A typical morning. The usual music. Their normal lives. The peace these seven girls experience will suddenly be destroyed. By the living dead... zombies. A reality that they never wanted a part of, an amazing and terrifying zombie world. They all share one wish: "We want to live." These girls will struggle through this saga, in order to achieve a miracle. MAPPA, Avex Pictures, and Cygames team up to bring you a juicy, 100% original anime. A timeless shocker for all audiences, a brand new style of zombie anime, will soon rise.