10 New Voice Cast Members Revealed For DEAD DEAD DEMON'S DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION Film

Ten new cast members were revealed this morning on the official website for the Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime adaptation project, and we have the full list for you to check out! The anime project is based on the manga by Inio Asano (known for Solanin and Downfall). The list of cast members, however, does exclude the series' two main characters, Kadode Koyama and Ouran Nakagawa, aka Ontan. Although we don't have news on who will be playing them, the series' should be making a decision on their casting choices soon. We'll keep you up to date once they are announced!

Check out the full list of the current voice actors joining the anime series now!

Kiho Kurihara : Atsumi Tanezaki

: Atsumi Tanezaki Ai Demoto : Miyuri Shimabukuro

: Miyuri Shimabukuro Rin Hirama : Saeko Ohki

: Saeko Ohki Futaba Takemoto : Azumi Waki

: Azumi Waki Makoto Tainuma : Ryoko Shiraishi

: Ryoko Shiraishi Keita Ohba : Miyu Irino

: Miyu Irino Kenichi Kohirumaki : Koki Uchiyama

: Koki Uchiyama Watarase : Taito Ban

: Taito Ban Hiroshi Nakagawa : Junichi Suwabe

: Junichi Suwabe Nobuo Koyama: Kenjiro Tsuda

Check out the official Twitter reveal for yourself down below:

Along with the voice talent, check out the full list of the main staff members in charge of bringing the magic to a screen near you!

Director : Tomoyuki Kurokawa

: Tomoyuki Kurokawa Series Composition/Screenplay : Reiko Yoshida

: Reiko Yoshida Character Design/ Chief Animation Director : Nobutaka Ito

: Nobutaka Ito Art Director : Mika Nishimura

: Mika Nishimura Music : Taro Umebayashi

: Taro Umebayashi Anime Production : Production +h.

: Production +h. Production Manager/Distribution: GAGA

The publisher for the English version of the manga, VIZ Media, describes the series down below:

The Japan Self-Defense Forces are still looking for a way to combat the alien threat, but so far conventional weapons have had no effect. Maybe it’s time to try something unconventional. Meanwhile, Kadode Koyama and her best friend avidly track the aliens’ movements on social media and less enthusiastically study for college entrance exams. When the end of the world looms overhead, you learn to take things one step at a time.

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction, Inio Asano's fourth serialized work, was published in Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits magazine for 100 chapters between 2014 and 2022. The chapters were subsequently collected into 12 tankobon volumes. Did you read any? Let us know in the comments!

The film adaptation of the series is expected to drop sometime in Spring 2024. We'll keep you updated on the official premiere date once it is revealed!

What are your thoughts on the newly revealed cast for the Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime series? Let us know in the comment section down below!

Be sure to continue following along here at animemojo.com to stay up to date on all of your favorite anime and manga titles! You'll get news, exclusives, premieres, interviews, and so much more. Don't miss out!