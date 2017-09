A SILENT VOICE North American Screening Locations Have Been Revealed

English-subtitled screenings of A Silent Voice will be playing in 51 theaters across the United States, beginning on October 20. See the list below for all the theaters and locations. Though the screenings start on the 20th, dates vary by location so check t he Eleven Arts website to confirm times, dates and potential changes.Most locations are only playing the film for two nights so don't miss out on your chance to see a film that some view as superior to Your Name.If you prefer to watch your anime dubbed, there will be an English-dub available on the film's blu-ray. It's being released in the U.K a week after the limited theatrical run in the U.S. so if you have a region-free blu-ray player, you might want to head to Amazon right now.