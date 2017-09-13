A SILENT VOICE North American Screening Locations Have Been Revealed
English-subtitled screenings of A Silent Voice will be playing in 51 theaters across the United States, beginning on October 20. See the list below for all the theaters and locations. Though the screenings start on the 20th, dates vary by location so check the Eleven Arts website to confirm times, dates and potential changes.
Will A Silent Voice's limited theatrical run in the United States be screening at a movie theater near you? Continue on to find out.
Most locations are only playing the film for two nights so don't miss out on your chance to see a film that some view as superior to Your Name.
If you prefer to watch your anime dubbed, there will be an English-dub available on the film's blu-ray. It's being released in the U.K a week after the limited theatrical run in the U.S. so if you have a region-free blu-ray player, you might want to head to Amazon right now.
A deaf elementary school girl, Shoko Nishimiya, upon transferring, meets a boy named Shoya Ishida in her new class. Shoya, who is not deaf, leads the class in bullying Shoko, because she is deaf. As the bullying continues, the class starts to bully Shoya for bullying Shoko. After graduating from elementary school, Shoko and Shoya do not speak to each other… until later, when Shoya, tormented over his past, decides he must see Shoko once more.
Shoya wants to make amends for what he did in elementary school and be Shoko’s friend.
Don’t miss your chance to watch this beautiful story unfold on the big screen! Get your tickets now!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]