Beautiful CHILDREN OF THE SEA Trailer Confirms The Anime Film's Cast And Release Dates
Daisuke Igarashi's 2005 seinen manga series Children of the Sea will be receiving an anime film adaptation that hits Japanese theaters on June 7th. Check out the first trailer below.
Studio 4°C and TOHO appear to have outdone themselves in the latest trailer for their film adaptation of Children of the Sea (Kaijū no Kodomo).
The film follows a young girl and her mysterious connection to two strange boys she meets at an aquarium just as the ocean's fish begin to disappear.
Ayumu Watanabe direct while anime legend Joe Hisashi provides the score. Kenichi Konishi handled character designs. The film will be distributed by Roadshow and given their track record, there's a chance that a limited theatrical run in North America could follow.
When Ruka was younger, she saw a ghost in the water at the aquarium where her dad works. Now she feels drawn toward the aquarium and the two mysterious boys she meets there, Umi and Sora. They were raised by dugongs and hear the same strange calls from the sea as she does.
Ruka's dad and the other adults who work at the aquarium are only distantly aware of what the children are experiencing as they get caught up in the mystery of the worldwide disappearance of the oceans' fish
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]