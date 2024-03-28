DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON 2nd Cour Trailer Released Just As Episode 13 Concludes

Not every anime fan was aware that Studio Trigger's anime adaptation of Ryōko Kui's Delicious in Dungeon (Danjon Meshi) seinen manga series would be continuing after the 13th episode aired so the release of the 2nd-cour trailer has been met with much jubilation.

The official X/Twitter account shared the trailer, which you can view below.

Of course, a new season means there will be a new opening and ending song, as well.

The new OP is titled Unmei and is performed by the J-rock banad sumika while three-member female band Regal Lily sings the ED, Kirakira no Hai.

About Delicious In Dungeon

Synopsis: When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!

Ryōko Kui started his manga series in the pages of Enterbrain's seinen manga magazine Harta, in February 2014. The manga recently concluded its run in September 2023 at 97 chapters which have been collected into 14 volumes.

Yen Press holds the English-language license for the series and has released 13 volumes to date. The final volume will be released in North America on July 23, 2024.

Netflix simulstreams the anime as it airs in Japan.

The first cour of the anime has adapted the first 30 chapters of the manga series, or up to the midway point of volume 5.

Yoshihiro Miyajima (SSSS.Dynazenon anime film) is directing the TV anime from scripts adapted by Kimiko Ueno (The Royal Tutor). Naoki Takeda (BNA: Brand New Animal) designed the characters while the music was composed by Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger, Xenoblade Chronicles).