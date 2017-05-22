Follow Up To I'VE ALWAYS LIKED YOU Hitting Crunchyroll This June

The Moment You Fall in Love will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on June 06. It's the follow up to Tetsuya Yanagisawa's I've Always Like You and will continue Hina's attempt to confess her love to Yuu.

The second entry in the I've Always Liked You compilation series will arrive on Crunchyroll on June 06. The series of anime films take inspiration from HoneyWorks' Confess Your Love Committee -Romance Series songs. The film will continue the story from the first film which saw high school student Natsuki Enomoto struggling to confess her feelings for her childhood friend, Yuu Setoguchi. While she struggles to confess, the situation becomes increasingly complicated when Koyuki Ayase asks her out on a date.



The Moment You Fall In Love (Suki ni Naru Sono Shunkan wo.: Kokuhaku Jikkou Iinkai) follows the girl who has a crush on Kyuki Ayase and chronicles her attempts to confess to him, despite his recent date with Natsuki.

Visit Our Other Sites!

Posted By: MarkJulian

Member Since Member Since

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]