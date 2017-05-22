Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

Follow Up To I'VE ALWAYS LIKED YOU Hitting Crunchyroll This June

Follow Up To I'VE ALWAYS LIKED YOU Hitting Crunchyroll This June

The Moment You Fall in Love will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on June 06. It's the follow up to Tetsuya Yanagisawa's I've Always Like You and will continue Hina's attempt to confess her love to Yuu.

MarkJulian | 5/22/2017
Filed Under: "Seinen" | Source: Crunchyroll
The second entry in the I've Always Liked You compilation series will arrive on Crunchyroll on June 06.  The series of anime films take inspiration from HoneyWorks' Confess Your Love Committee -Romance Series songs. The film will continue the story from the first film which saw high school student Natsuki Enomoto struggling to confess her feelings for her childhood friend, Yuu Setoguchi.  While she struggles to confess, the situation becomes increasingly complicated when Koyuki Ayase asks her out on a date.

The Moment You Fall In Love (Suki ni Naru Sono Shunkan wo.: Kokuhaku Jikkou Iinkai) follows the girl who has a crush on Kyuki Ayase and chronicles her attempts to confess to him, despite his recent date with Natsuki.  
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
Official BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL English-Sub Trailer Released Official BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL English-Sub Trailer Released
An official English-subbed trailer for Takashi Miike’s samurai epic Blade of the Immortal has been released ahead of its forthcoming North American release.
First EUREKA SEVEN Trilogy Film Set For Release This September First EUREKA SEVEN Trilogy Film Set For Release This September
The first entry in the recently announced Eurekea Seven trilogy film series from Studio BONES will arrive in Japanese theaters this September.
IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD To Be Distributed By Shout! Factory And Funimation IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD To Be Distributed By Shout! Factory And Funimation
Shout! Factory and Funimation are joining to forces to bring the critically acclaimed In This Corner of the World to U.S. theaters on Friday, August 11, 2017.
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]