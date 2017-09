KING'S GAME Anime Adaptation Characters Preview Released

<br />

Two videos were recently released on the official website for the upcoming anime adaptation of Nobuaki Kanazawa's cellphone novelThese videos have given us a preview of the 48 characters within this series, followed by their voice actors and several of their lines.A chilling tale that addresses psychological themes, hierarchy, and the supernatural, King's Game, was announced to get an anime adaption. The story takes place among a class of 32 high school students who received a mysterious text messages from "King". These text messages assign orders to the students in which they must follow in order to avoid punishment.There are four basic rules to the King's Game:1. All class members must participate.2. The order sent by the King through email must be followed within 24 hours.3. A punishment will be given to those who don't follow the order.4. Quitting the King's Game halfway is forbiddenWith each order becoming more complex and questionable, how will these students respond? How will they figure out the mystery behind the messages without punishment? Watch out for this potential series of suspense, horror, and mystery!King's Game has already inspired four manga adaptations series (Ousama, Ousama Game: Shuukyoku, Ousama: Kigen, Ousama: Rinjou), in addition to a live-action film and a mobile social app game. The anime adaption will be released on October 5 by Crunchyroll.