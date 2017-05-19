Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

Official BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL English-Sub Trailer Released

Official BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL English-Sub Trailer Released

An official English-subbed trailer for Takashi Miike’s samurai epic Blade of the Immortal has been released ahead of its forthcoming North American release.

MarkJulian | 5/19/2017
Filed Under: "Seinen"
If you were wondering if the recently announced North American release of Blade of the Immortal would be subbed or dubbed, here's your answer. Juding by the trailer, it seems the release will opt for English-subtitles rather than cast English voice actors for a dub.  

With a release date still not set, the fact that the film will have subtitles could be an indication that it will hit North American cinemas sooner rather than later.


SYNOPSIS
To end his eternal suffering, he must slay one thousand enemies! Manji, a ronin warrior of feudal Japan, has been cursed with immortality. To rid himself of this curse and end his life of misery, he must slay one thousand evil men! His quest begins when a young girl seeks his help in taking revenge on her parents' killers . . . and his quest won't end until the blood of a thousand has spilled!

WB Japan will release the film on April 29, 2017 during Golden Week.

Hiroaki Samura first launched the manga in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine in 1993 and concluded it in 2012 at 30 volumes. There are currently 5 million copies in print across 20+ countries. It previously won an Eisner Award in 2000. Dark Horse publishes the manga in North America and will release an omnibus in the near future. A 13-episode anime from Bee Train and Production I.G. aired in 2008 and retold a very condensed version of the first 6 volumes.
 
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
Official BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL English-Sub Trailer Released Official BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL English-Sub Trailer Released
An official English-subbed trailer for Takashi Miike’s samurai epic Blade of the Immortal has been released ahead of its forthcoming North American release.
SUMMER WARS And WOLF CHILDREN Director Teases Next Project SUMMER WARS And WOLF CHILDREN Director Teases Next Project
Like Makoto Shinkai (your name.), Mamoru Hosoda is often described to be the next Hayao Miyazaki(Howl's Moving Castle) which is why details on his follow up to 2015's The Boy and the Beast are so exciting.
First EUREKA SEVEN Trilogy Film Set For Release This September First EUREKA SEVEN Trilogy Film Set For Release This September
The first entry in the recently announced Eurekea Seven trilogy film series from Studio BONES will arrive in Japanese theaters this September.
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]