RE:ZERO -STARTING LIFE IN ANOTHER WORLD- A New Trailer Has Released For The 2nd Season Continuation In January

Things are heating up in the second season of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- and sadly fans will have a bit of a wait before the story continues. Hit the jump for the new season two trailer!

One of the biggest isekai anime out right now has been Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-. The first season of the anime premiered in 2016 but has since garnered such a loyal following that made the second season a definite guarantee.

Since the premiere of the show's second season, things have gotten exponentially more intense with each passing episode, plunging the main character into a world more deadly than he could have imagined. The series' success has helped to spawn more animated films and even a mobile game that fans of the franchise have enjoyed.

Now, with the first half of the second season wrapping up, the creators wanted to have fans take a look back at some of the more important moments that have happened. A new recap video for the show has started streaming as it is looking like there will be a hiatus between each half of the new season.

With so much more taking place in the show and so much more left to see, the anime has really made sure to make every second count with its return. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new video in the usual spot!



The next half of season 2 of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- returns in January 2021!