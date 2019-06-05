The Stuttgart Animated Film Festival Awards Mamoru Hosoda's MIRAI OF THE FUTURE Best Animated Feature Film



Anime Mojo first reported on Hosoda's new project back in May 2017. He described the project as:

Mirai follows a 4-year old boy who is struggling to cope with the arrival of a little sister in the family, until things turn magical. A mysterious garden in the backyard of the boy's home becomes a gateway allowing the child to travel back in time and encounter his mother as a little girl and his great-grandfather as a young man. These fantasy-filled adventures allow the child to change his perspective and help him become the big brother he was meant to be.