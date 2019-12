UPDATE: HE-MAN AND THE MASERS OF THE UNIVERSE:Netflix Releases First Poster For Kevin Smith Anime

A young prince discovers a mighty power, and an epic story begins once more! He-Man and the Masters of the Universe wage a new battle against Skeletor in a reimagined take on the classic franchise. @MastersOfficial pic.twitter.com/sVh0CFtAFX — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 18, 2019

UPDATE:

Earlier this year in August, Netflix announced plans for a Kevin Smith producedanime and today, Netflix released the first poster for the series. Based on the hooded image of Skeletor, it appears that this will be another cgi anime from the streaming giant. It was reported at the time that the new anime will pick-up several abandoned storylines from the '80s cartoon series.Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Marc Bernardin (Alphas) arew writing the series with Smith serving as showrunner. Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind Netflix'sanime, is handling production. Interestingly enough, it appears that the anime has dropped its originaltitle and will now simply go byBack in October, Smith was asked when fans would get a first look at actual footage from the series, to which he replied, that while he wasn' 100% sure, he'd guess 6 months later, making April the likely date footage would start to be released. Do you plan on watching the anime when its released? Or are you waiting on some actual footage to drop before deciding? Let us know in the comment section below.Well, it turns out Netflix and Mattel are partnering for a "second"animated series. Kevin Smith'sis completely separate and will utilize 2D animation. Theposter above is for the second series, which will be a 3D CG reboot from House of Cool and CGCG (Trollhunters). Bryan Q Miller (Smallville) is serving as story editor. Jeff Matsuda and Susan Corbin in producer roles. Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan and Rob David are serving as executive producers.