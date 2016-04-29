Fan Favorite NEW GAME! TV Anime Announces Second Season
A lot of anime fans just got a massive smile on their face as the official webstie for the New Game! TV anime announced that a second season is in development. The announcement was first unveiled at the New Game! Fan Thanks Event ~Next Level event in Tokyo.
The journey of Aoba Suzukaze to become a video game developer will continue, as a second season was announced for the adaptation of Shōtarō Tokunō's New Game! manga.
The first season from studio Doga Kobo premiered in July during the Summer 2016 anime season and consisted of 12 episodes. A 13th, OVA episode was bundled with the blu-ray/DVD release.
If you missed New Game! the first time around, check out a preview for season 1 below.
Having been a strong fan of a particular video game when she was younger, Aoba Suzukaze, a high school graduate, begins working as a character designer at the game's developer, Eagle Jump. As she works on modelling and designing characters for games in development, she becomes acquainted with her fellow co-workers in the character design department, as well as those from across the company.
