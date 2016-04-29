Shojo Headlines Pictures

Fan Favorite NEW GAME! TV Anime Announces Second Season

The journey of Aoba Suzukaze to become a video game developer will continue, as a second season was announced for the adaptation of Shōtarō Tokunō's New Game! manga.

A lot of anime fans just got a massive smile on their face as the official webstie for the New Game! TV anime announced that a second season is in development.  The announcement was first unveiled at the New Game! Fan Thanks Event ~Next Level event in Tokyo.

The first season from studio Doga Kobo premiered in July during the Summer 2016 anime season and consisted of 12 episodes. A 13th, OVA episode was bundled with the blu-ray/DVD release.

If you missed New Game! the first time around, check out a preview for season 1 below.





Having been a strong fan of a particular video game when she was younger, Aoba Suzukaze, a high school graduate, begins working as a character designer at the game's developer, Eagle Jump. As she works on modelling and designing characters for games in development, she becomes acquainted with her fellow co-workers in the character design department, as well as those from across the company.
