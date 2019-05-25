Funimation Announces Plans For A NICHIJOU - MY ORDINARY LIFE English Dub
Eight years after Studio Kyto Animation (affectionately known as KyoAni) released a 26-episode TV anime adaptaton of Keiichi Arawi's comedy manga Nichijou (which translates to Everyday), an English dub is on the way, thanks to Funimation. The below video revelas that Monica Rial voices Nano Shinonome while Jad Saxton portrays Hakase Shinonome.
Fans of Nichijou - My Ordinary Life were equally stunned and elated to learn that FUNimation is producing an English dub of the beloved Nichijou - My Ordinary Life TV anime from KyoAni.
Funimation will be releasing the blu-ray on July 23, roughly two years after a subtitle-only release in 2017.
The original 10 volume manga was published in the Monthly Shōnen Ace manga magazine. The TV anime covered the first 6 volumes of the manga.
Nichijou primarily focuses on the daily antics of a trio of childhood friends—high school girls Mio Naganohara, Yuuko Aioi and Mai Minakami—whose stories soon intertwine with the young genius Hakase Shinonome, her robot caretaker Nano, and their talking cat Sakamoto. With every passing day, the lives of these six, as well as of the many people around them, experience both the calms of normal life and the insanity of the absurd. Walking to school, being bitten by a talking crow, spending time with friends, and watching the principal suplex a deer: they are all in a day's work in the extraordinary everyday lives of those in Nichijou.
