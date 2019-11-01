PRECURE MIRACLE UNIVERSE Anime Film Reveals New Trailer

The official Precure YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.37-minute trailer for the upcoming magic shoujo anime film and latest in the franchise Precure Miracle Universe. The video introduces the main characters of the film as well as their voice actors, shows a little bit of the story and confirms the release dates of March 16. The video previews the ending theme Win Kuru! Miracle Universe by Rie Kitagawa.



Staff

Directors - Kohei Kureta, Yukio Kaizawa

Script - Isao Murayama

Music - Yuki Hayashi, Asami Tachibana



This new film is set in space and tells the story of the Miracle Lights. These mysterious items have appeared in every film and will serve as a prominent piece in the film. Characters from Kirakira Precure a la Mode, Hugtoo! Precure and Star Twinkle Precure will be the protagonists.



The anime series Hugtto! Precure, which is part of the franchise, is airing right now with a total of 49 episodes this season. The first episode launched on February 4, 2018 and the last episode will air on January 27. Toei Animation is the studio behind the series with Asahi Broadcasting and ABC Animation serving as producers.







Pretty Cure Miracle Universe is out on March 16, 2019