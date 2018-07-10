REAL GIRL: New Teaser Visual Revealed For The Upcoming Season
The second season of the Shojo series "Real Girl" is set to release soon. In an effort to build up excitement the staff has unveiled a new visual. Hit the jump to check it out!
Romantic comedies have always been a medium that the people of Japan have had a knack for. This is no different for the Mao Nanami series 3D Kanojo (Real Girl). The series itself follows a young man by the name of Hikari "Tsuttsun" Tsutsui, who has grown comfortable with the idea of virtual girls that he encounters in video games and anime. He lived a very quiet life without many friends. As the stories tend to go, all of that changed when he met a relatively popular and very pretty young girl by the name of Iroha. After one successful season, a second was announced for next year and in order to build up the excitement for the upcoming season, the staff of the show released a brand new visual for the series. Check it out below!
January 2019 is the projected release for the new season, in Japan on NTV's "AnichU" program block. For those who can't wait for the new series to release, the first season is also being aired on HIDIVE and Sentai Filmworks is releasing the first season in the English dub. Excited for the new season of Real Girl? Share your thoughts in the comments!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]