SAILOR MOON ETERNAL: New Trailer Released For Film Project

A brand new trailer for the upcoming anime film project, Sailor Moon Eternal, has just been released. Hit the jump to check out the awesome footage!

It has been 25 years since Sailor Moon has had any film released in theaters. In between that time, she has lead countless anime series and specials. Some of which include the more recent Sailor Moon Crystal series, which has seen three wildly successful seasons, and has maged to keep the legacy of Sailor Moon alive.

After the premeire of the third season of Sailor Moon Crystal, in 2016, a new and exciting idea was placed for the next arc of the series. Instead of doing a typical fourth season, the Dead Moon arc of the series (adapted from the original manga) would instead be handled as a two part anime film project! The film would be handled by Studio DEEN and Toei Animation; a great way to celebrate Sailor Moon's return to the big screen!

The voice actresses of the series plan on making a return and also add Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Demon Slayer and Sword Art Online) as Pegasus/Helios! A recent reveal of the first film came with the release of a brand new teaser that give fans not only new footage; but a release date! Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new film? Plan on watching mroe of Sailor Moon Crystal ahead of release? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! Sailor Moon Eternal is releasing, in Japan, on September 11th!