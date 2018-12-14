WATASHI NI TENSHI GA MAIORITA! Anime Shares Its Second Promotional Video

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.40 minute promotional video for the upcoming comedy slice of life anime series Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita!. The series will premiere on January 8, 2019 and is animated by studio Doga Kobo. The video introduces the main characters, their school lilfe and shows new footage of the series.
The anime is directed by Daisuke Hiramaki, Yuka Yamada is under series composition, Hiromi Nakagawa performs character design and Nanatsu Mukunoki is the original creator. The main voice cast is: Rein Ueda as Miyako Hoshino, Rika Nagae as Hinata Hoshino, Akari Kito as Noa Himesaka and Maria Sashide as Hana Shirosaki.
The manga series that inspired the anime has been publishing since November 18, 2016 written and illustrated by Nantsu Mukonoki. Comic Yuri Hime serializes it. The opening theme of the anime is "Kimama na Tenshi-tachi" and is performed by Maria Sashide, Rika Nagae, Akari Kitō, Hitomi Ohwada, and Naomi Ōzora; better known as the Wataten☆5. The same band performs the ending titled "Happy Happy Friends" and a single with both of these tracks will be out on January 30.
One day, fifth grader Hinata Hoshino brings her friend Hana Shirosaki to her house, and Hinata's sister Miyako, a college student, falls in love with with Hana at first sight. Miyako manages to get along with Hana somehow, but her clumsy behavior and shyness, makes Hana wary. Even so, Hana gradually opens up to Miyako, who wants to become closer to her.
Watashi ni Tenshi ga Mairoita! premieres on January 8, 2019
