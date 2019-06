ATTACK ON TITAN 3D Maneuver Gear Is Now Up For Sale

Have you ever wanted to own one of the 3D maneuver gears used in Attack on Titan to kill titans? Well, you're in luck. You can now get one in the form of a backpack for a few bucks.

Attack on Titan Vertical Maneuvering Equipment 4-Way Bag returns in Gray! Order yours by 6/26(PDT)now at https://t.co/JPTFKG5UAV #shingeki #進撃の巨人 — Tokyo Otaku Mode (@TokyoOtakuMode) June 24, 2019

The 3D Maneuver Gear is the primary weapon of choice for any soldier who wants to kill a titan in the Attack on Titan anime series.There are other tools, yes, but this piece of kit is the most versatile to get the job done.If you’ve been thinking about creating your own from scratch, then we would say don’t bother because it will soon go up for sale. With it, the owner should be able to navigate above buildings and kill Titans by cutting their nape.OK, so that’s merely a joke because the 3D Maneuver Gear that is taking the spotlight here, is just a backpack. It doesn’t contain gas inside, and it won't aid with allowing folks to move like Captain Levi.The folks at the Tokyo Otaku Mode Shop will be selling these bags in September of this year for a cool $100. That’s quite a lot for a bag, so let's hope the quality is great and it doesn’t rip to shreds in just a few short months or weeks.