ATTACK ON TITAN: New Episodes Of Season 3 Part 2 Delayed
Attack on Titan season 3 part 2 has been a hit in both Japan and in the west. So much so that other territories have been able to see some of the more current episodes sooner than other. Because of a two week, sublicensee, leak; the series had two weeks worth of new content seen before the official simuldub release. Because of this act, the subtitles and timing have been thrown off to the point that episode delays have to be taken into effect from its typical Sunday releases to Wednesday release.
The latest part of the current season of Attack on Titan has been delayed. Hit the jump to find out why the delay and how long it will be.
While this can be very annoying to fans, this does not effect the simuldub or the Toonami release (May 26th and 25th respectively) however. Expect the delayed episodes to begin releasing on Wednesdays, starting on May 29th. Thoughts on the delay? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
