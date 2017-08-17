ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Blu-ray/DVD Release Will Include VR Scenes
On August 18th, the second half of Attack on Titan Season 2 will be released on Blu-ray/DVD. Bonuses include two bonus VR featuring Captain Levi talking to new recurits and "Mikasa's confession scene" from episode 37, reproduced in a 360° environment. The combo pack will also include a bonus booklet and case, and a priority ticket purchase for an October 29th Orchestra/live-reading performance.
The second half of Attack On Titan season 2 will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow. The combo pack will a include lots of goodies, including VR scenes!
A preview has been released for a sneak peek at those VR scenes that were mentioned above! What goes through your mind when you see your comrades being eaten by titans while Mikasa sits there professing her love for you?
About Attack On Titan Season 2: Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life, he becomes the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom and faces the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans approaches Wall Rose, and the battle for humanity continues!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]