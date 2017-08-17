Attack On Titan Headlines Pictures

ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Blu-ray/DVD Release Will Include VR Scenes

The second half of Attack On Titan season 2 will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow. The combo pack will a include lots of goodies, including VR scenes!

Griffin Best | 8/17/2017
On August 18th, the second half of Attack on Titan Season 2 will be released on Blu-ray/DVD.  Bonuses include two bonus VR featuring Captain Levi talking to new recurits and  "Mikasa's confession scene" from episode 37, reproduced in a 360° environment. The combo pack will also include a bonus booklet and case, and a priority ticket purchase for an October 29th Orchestra/live-reading performance.

The Attack On Titan Season 2 Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack

A preview has been released for a sneak peek at those VR scenes that were mentioned above! What goes through your mind when you see your comrades being eaten by titans while Mikasa sits there professing her love for you?



About Attack On Titan Season 2: Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life, he becomes the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom and faces the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans approaches Wall Rose, and the battle for humanity continues!
