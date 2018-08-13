ATTACK on TITAN Season 3 Episode 41 Review: The Scouts and Erwin Are in Trouble

As the story slowly unfolds, the 41st episode of Attack on Titan delivers more story elements along with a few scenes that may spell doom for popular characters.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 41 isn’t an action-packed affair, but it answers several questions that should tie up a few loose ends from previous episodes. We’re not going to spoil much of the episode, so don’t worry if you have yet to tune in.

OK, so Episode 41 of Attack on Titan Season 3 (Trust) begins with two members of the Military Police hunting the Scouts in the woods. Both of them were present when the Female Titan and Eren in Titan form ravaged the city.

Hundreds of people died that day, so one can understand the reason behind their anger, even though they do not have a full understanding of what’s going on.

Things didn’t go well for these two Military Police personnel since they came across Captain Levi and other members of the Scout Regiment, but we’re certain fans will be seeing more of them in future episodes.

Fast forward a little bit and we get to see Flegel Reeves running from the Military Police. Luckily for him, Hange was keeping an eye out, which lead to viewers learning of why his father was killed, and who did the deed.

The killer’s face wasn’t shown at the time, but we’re pretty certain most fans of Attack on Titan already knew the name of the culprit.

As for Erwin, well, he’s still captured with no way out of his predicament at the moment. He’s beaten and bruised, and to make matters worse, he’s being brought before the King or the fake King to some.

Erwin seems to be at the forefront of the fake Royal family’s plan to stay in power, and if nothing happens soon, then fans everywhere could go into a state of mourning within the next two episodes.

Things do not look pretty for Erwin, but that doesn’t mean Captain Levi and his small squad of Scouts are having it any better. The enemy is closing in on their position, therefore, they’ll have little reasons not to make a run for it before weapons are aimed at their heads.

It should be noted that the gear Kenny and his crew are equipped with weren’t designed to kill Titans at all. The entire purpose of the new gear is to send humans to the afterlife, so that gives them an upper hand over the Scouts.

These new weapons only mean one thing from our point of view, and that fans should expect a huge body count before the season comes to an end.