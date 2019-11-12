ATTACK ON TITAN: The Colossal Titan Is Scaring People In New York City

There is a Colossal Titan from Attack on Titan mural in New York City, and guess what? Folks are both excited and scared at the same time.

Attack on Titan is coming to an end in both the manga and the anime, so it comes as no surprise to see big promotions of the title in several parts of the world. The latest area to get a taste of it all is New York City with the massive Colossal Titan art.

The firm known as Colossal Media took to the task of painting the Colossal Titan on a wall looking over citizens of the city. The design is impressive because it gives the impression that the Titan is attempting to escape through the walls.

If you're interesting, just watch the video below to get a view of the Colossal Titan painting, and hear what commuters have to say. As you might guess, people are loving it quite a lot, and that’s a good thing for the team as they look to end the series on a high note.

The question right now, is what do you think about the mural in New York City? Is it any good, or is it just a basic thing? Decide.