NEW ATTACK ON TITAN Interview With Voice Actor Yuki Kaji

Check out FUNimation's latest interview with voice actor Yuki Kaji, who is the voice of Attack on Titan's Eren Jaeger. Hit the jump and check it out!

Taylor Beames | 3/15/2017
Filed Under: "Attack On Titan"
Attack on Titan season 2 cannot get here soon enough! In the meantime, FUNimation released a new intereview with the voice actor who plays Eren Jaeger. In the show Eren is a angry teenager who is hellbent on exacting revenge on enormous Titans who devoured his mother.

Attack on TItan season 2 is slated to simulcast on April 1st, 2017 through FUNimations streaming service FUNimation NOW. Check out the interview below and let us know what you think in the comment section!



About Attack on Titan:

From the director of Death Note comes the bone-crunching Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Category Film & Animation
