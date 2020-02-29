DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Free Trial For Paid DLC Characters Broly, Janemba, And Cooler Already Available
With the release of Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3, Bandai Namco made a very special announcement — which revealed that the paid DLC characters from the first two seasons would be getting a free trial for everyone to try out.
Dragon Ball FighterZ's free trial for paid DLC characters Broly, Janemba, and Cooler, has already kicked off, and Bandai Namco has kindly reminded players about it.
Broly, Janemba, and Cooler were the first three characters to get a free trial, and Bandai Namco has reminded Dragon Ball FighterZ players that these characters have already become available, and that players will be able to try them out until the 1st of March.
Without including Kefla and the upcoming Ultra Instinct Goku, Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have already added a total of 14 paid DLC characters as part of the game's first two seasons, and while the developers didn't reveal when the next batch of characters will be getting a free trial, this is still some exciting news for fans who may still be on the fence about purchasing these characters.
As a reminder, every single one of the paid DLC characters can be purchased individually, as it isn't required for players to purchase any of the previous Season passes in order to get them.
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
