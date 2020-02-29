DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Free Trial For Paid DLC Characters Broly, Janemba, And Cooler Already Available

ATTN: FighterZ! From today until March 1st, Broly, Janemba, Cooler, will be free to play for a limited time! #DragonBallFighterZ True power knows no limits! Order DRAGON BALL FighterZ today! https://t.co/qBSpAYSwyJ pic.twitter.com/dbqDJaKjGZ

After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.