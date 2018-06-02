GIVEAWAY: 5 DBZNation Dragon Ball Themed iPhone Cases!
DBZNation has something really special for anime fans to wrap their phones in.
Our friends over at DBZNation.com are hosting an amazing Dragon Ball themed giveaway! Check out the stunning iphone case after the jump!
This stunning Dragon Ball themed iphone case features a realistic 'Super Saiyan' Goku. Goku appears to be floating above magma rivers, and with his arms crossed. . . trouble isn't far behind!
The case is compatible with iphone 4's all the way up to iphone 7's and & 7 plus. Be sure to check out all their products over at DBZNation.com!
Prize: 5 Winners will take home one of these epic cases!
Two ways to WIN!
*If you have already liked us on Facebook that is awesome! Enter by following the instructions below!
Want better odds?
-
Share the giveaway post on Facebook
-
Retweet the tweet below
-
Join the AnimeMojo Community and keep up to date on all the anime news!
-
Comment below on your favorite characters from the movie or series below!
If you are under the age of 18, you must have your parents permission to enter. Giveaway will run from 2/6 to 2/9/2018. Winner will be selected and contacted on 2/9/2018.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]