New Information Seems To Suggest That DRAGON BALL SUPER's Broly Will Join DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Next Week
We may have some good news for Dragon Ball FighterZ fans who have been anticipating the release of Broly — from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly animated movie — since new information seems to reveal that the character will become available very soon.
If the information recently revealed is true, we could be seeing Broly, from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, joining the roster of Dragon Ball FighterZ as soon as next week.
According to the latest issue of Jump magazine, Broly(DBS) will be releasing in Japan next week; on the 5th of December, to be more precise. This information is legitimate, but that still doesn't reveal when exactly the character will become available here in the West.
In the past, DLC characters have become available on the same date worldwide, so it is still pretty much safe to assume that this will also be the case with Broly(DBS). It would still eb wise to wait for an official announcement from Bandai Namco.
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
