Check Out Over 30 Minutes Of Gameplay For Square Enix's Long-Awaited FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
This week has been great for fans of the Final Fantasy series, as Square Enix has been releasing more information about the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake; making both fans and general audiences excited for the upcoming role-playing title.
During this year's Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix took the opportunity to show off some gameplay for the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake. Check it out!
Just a few days ago Square Enix released a fantastic new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake, which showed off some gameplay footage that even introduced characters like Rude and Reno, and also featured some of the new combat system.
Now that the Tokyo Game Show is coming to and end, the developer has decided to show off the game even more, as they released over 30 minutes of gameplay that shows off even more combat, as well as the cutesy squat minigame from the original Final Fantasy VII.
Take a look:
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.
