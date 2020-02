FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Will Be A PlayStation 4 Exclusive Until April 10th, 2021

Final Fantasy VII Remake won't be a PlayStation 4 exclusive forever but players of other platforms will still have to wait for a year after launch to get their hands on it.

Alongside a couple of other games — such as Marvel's Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2, and Iron Man VR — the long-awaited and highly-anticipated remake of 1997's Final Fantasy VII was delayed.Prior to January, Final Fantasy VII Remake was set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, 2020. However, Square Enix released a statement in which they announced that it will now instead release on April 10th, 2020 —In December, it was found out that Final Fantasy VII RemakeHowever, the timed exclusivity was pretty hefty — a full year to be specific. The game's box art stated that it would release for other platforms on March 3rd, 2021.Despite the aforementioned delay, it seems that the amount of time Final Fantsy VII Remake will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 is the same. That is to say that it will now release for other platforms beyond Sony's on April 10th, 2021 rather than March 3rd, 2021 — presumably for the Xbox One and PC.The game's box art has been updated to reflect this change — as you can see below (via):

In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?