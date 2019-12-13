It's All About Cloud Strife In The Latest Trailer For Square Enix's FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
With every little bit of information that Square Enix releases about the long-awaited, and highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake, fans seem to get more excited for the upcoming title; being completely honest, though, the hype began when the game was announced.
Square Enix took the opportunity, during last night's The Game Awards, to release a brand-new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake, which puts the spotlight on Cloud Strife.
Square Enix has already revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake is not the full version of the original game, as this remade version is actually the first of three episodes that the developer will be releasing. In spite of this, fans have completely embraced all the little liberties that Square Enix has taken.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is only a mere 4 months away from releasing, and Square Enix yesterday took the opportunity — during The Game Awards event — to release a brand-new trailer for the game; one that puts the spotlight on its main protagonist: Cloud Strife.
This new trailer also gives us a taste of what Nobuo Uematsu's orchestrated soundtrack will sound like when the game becomes available, and it has managed to be even more glorious than the one in the original Final Fantasy VII.
Check it out:
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.
