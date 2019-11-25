Square Enix Is Already Working On The Sequel To FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, As Revealed By The Game's Director
We have some great news for fans of the Final Fantasy series, more in particular those who are already eagerly anticipating the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, as the game's director has revealed that the development team is already working on its sequel.
Tetsuya Nomura, Director of Square Enix's upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake, has recently revealed some details about the game — including that the development team are already working on its sequel.
The information comes from Square Enix's official Final Fantasy VII Remake blog, where Director Tetsuya Nomura recently said that they have "already begun working on the next one as well, but I’m confident that playing through this title will expand your expectations just like the world that extends beyond Midgar."
For those unaware, Nomura stated earlier this year that Final Fantasy VII Remake is actually the first title in a trilogy that intends to retell the events of the original Final Fantasy VII while also expanding on its lore.
Now that the development team is already working on a sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, we should probably expect more news about this ambitious project soon. In the meantime, Square Enix have done a great job keeping fans excited for the game, and the fact that the sequel is already underway is definitely great news for fans of the iconic series.
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.
