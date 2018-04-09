HUNTER X HUNTER Manga Set to Return in September 2018!

Hunter X Hunter is coming back from its most recent hiatus from the Japanese Weekly Shonen Jump publication. The hiatus started back in April of 2018 which (sort of) surprised fans due to it returning from a recent break from August of 2017. Fans are now accustomed to the hiatuses though; the series has been known in last few years for coming back and forth on taking breaks. The most notable hiatus was in August 2014 when the series went quiet for two years.



Along with the update, an interview with series creator Yoshihiro Togashi released with his current thoughts of the series and its legacy.

“I also need to think about wrapping up Hunter x Hunter once and for all. There have been a lot of times when it stops showing up on the pages of Shonen Jump, and I’m sure people are wondering what I’m going. But just as a comedian doesn’t show up on TV for awhile sometimes, he’s still working somewhere else, and I’m working every day,” – Togashi, Weekly Jump



He also talks about how he planned for the series to end much sooner when Gon met Ging, and how his readers felt the same. But, being a manga reader also he disliked the idea of finishing a loved series. He is caught in between of ending something people love or risking dragging it out too long. Togashi jokes “Sometimes I’m not sure which will expire first, the series or me.”



Hunter x Hunter is a series that started in 1998 that follows a 12-year-old boy named Gon Freecss and his dream to become the best Hunter to find his missing father. Along the way, he meets other friends and rivals with their own goals and desires in the fantasy world of Hunter x Hunter.



The series has received two different TV anime adaptions, one in 1999 to 2001 by Nippon Animation and another in 2011 to 2014 by Studio Madhouse. The series recently announced a new mobile game following the fan-favorite Greed Island arc which will release this Winter in Japan. It's currently unknown if the anime will return.