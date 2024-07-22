New MY HERO ACADEMIA THE MOVIE: YOU'RE NEXT Promo Video Drops Ahead Of Launch

While the My Hero Academia anime series continues to build to its conclusion with Season 7, fans have another project to look forward to in just a couple of weeks. My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next is set to debut on August 2nd in Japan.

Ahead of its premiere, we've got a new promo video for the highly anticipated film, which will be the franchise's fourth anime movie. We still don't have a synopsis for My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next, though we do know it takes place between the events of Season 6 and Season 7 of the anime series.

Over the past couple of weeks, we've also been introduced to some of the original new characters in the film. Among them is Dark Might, a villainous doppelganger of All Might, who has been billed as the film's primary antagonist. Voiced by Kenta Miyake, the same actor who voices All Might, Dark Might refers to himself as the "New Symbol."

We've also been introduced to another set of villains known as the Gorrini Family, a mysterious, big criminal organization.

In addition to the new antagonists, we've also got Anna Scervino and Giulio Gandini. Anna Scervino, the object of obsession of Dark Might, is the daughter of the wealthy Scervino family and possesses a special "Quirk" that has drawn the interest of the villain. Giulio Gandini, a mysterious man currently in a relationship with Anna, is described as "calm and collected, polite in word and deed, but sometimes shows glimpses of his rough side."

My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next is set to hit theaters in Japan on August 2nd. It will be released in theaters across North America about two months later on October 11, 2024, both subbed and dubbed in English. It will also be released in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema on the same day as the theatrical version.

My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Movie is directed by Tensai Okamura at studio Bones with series creator Kohei Horikoshi serving as general supervisor and providing original character designs for the film. Yosuke Kuroda provided the script with Yoshihiko Umakoshi on character designs and music by Yuki Hayashi.

While waiting for the highly anticipated film to release, you can catch up on all seven seasons of My Hero Academia along with the previous three films -- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission -- on Crunchyroll.