Bandai Namco Has Announced That MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE Will Be Getting A Sequel

My Hero One's Justice 2 still doesn't have an official release date but it will become available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

In April of last year, Bandai Namco announced that My Hero One's Justice was going to be releasing here in the West for home consoles. The game has since released, and we now have new information that reveals the developer is currently working on a sequel.According to the new information revealed by Weekly Jump,is currently in the works and is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on a yet-to-be-determined date.has also been revealed to feature similar gameplay mechanics to the ones found in the first game, although a bunch of brand-new characters will be added.The announcement also reveals that some of these new fighters to join the roster inwill be characters that have showed up in My Hero Academia's fourth season; with the first character officially revealed to be Kai Chisaki.