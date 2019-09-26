Bandai Namco Has Announced That MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE Will Be Getting A Sequel
In April of last year, Bandai Namco announced that My Hero One's Justice was going to be releasing here in the West for home consoles. The game has since released, and we now have new information that reveals the developer is currently working on a sequel.
Bandai Namco has recently announced that the Byking developed fighting game based on the My Hero Academia series, My Hero One's Justice, will be getting a sequel for home consoles.
According to the new information revealed by Weekly Jump, My Hero One's Justice 2 is currently in the works and is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on a yet-to-be-determined date.
My Hero One's Justice 2 has also been revealed to feature similar gameplay mechanics to the ones found in the first game, although a bunch of brand-new characters will be added.
The announcement also reveals that some of these new fighters to join the roster in My Hero One's Justice 2 will be characters that have showed up in My Hero Academia's fourth season; with the first character officially revealed to be Kai Chisaki.
My Hero One's Justice 2 still doesn't have an official release date but it will become available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]