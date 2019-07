MY HERO ACADEMIA Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary With Color Spread And Poster

It's hard to believe, but My Hero Academia is already celebrating its 5th anniversary since the manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump back in 2014.

Today is the 5th anniversary of My Hero Academia's debut in Shonen Jump! Deku has come so far, we can't wait to see where his journey takes him! pic.twitter.com/2co9AaPgy2 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 7, 2019







During the summer of 2014, just as Naruto was releasing its final chapters in Weekly Shonen Jump, a worthy successor appeared in My Hero Academia. This month, the manga is celebrating its 5th anniversary, with the reveal of a second theatrical anime film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, which will be released this December.A fourth season of the smash (no pun intended) hit anime is currently in production and will debut during the Fall 2019 anime season in October.The ongoing manga series from Kōhei Horikoshi has 23 collected volumes and is currently serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Viz Media holds the North American license for the manga.