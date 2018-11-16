MY HERO ACADEMIA Ch 206 - Quick Thoughts On The 3rd Set's Conclusion

My Hero Academia has launched its chapter 206 and is all about the conclusion of the 3rd set of battles between Class 1-A and Class 1-B. Here are some quick thoughts on the issue.

Chapter 206 of My Hero Academia is the conclusion of the 3rd set of battles between Class 1-A and Class 1-B. After the epic confrontation between Todoroki and Tetsutetsu, the fight ended in a boring drawn-out draw. Since Pony could not do anything about fighting Mr. Tentacles and help her teammates, the best she could do was fly to the sky and let the 20 minutes go by. I felt that the conclusion to this fight was lackluster and that Horikoshi just did this to go on ahead with the resolution and see what was going to happen next.

I mean, how could you top the fiery battle from last chapter with Shoji and Pony? You can’t, that’s how. However, this chapter turned around for me when Recovery Girl literally offered Todoroki a Snickers and practically said “You’re not you when you’re hungry” to him LOL. Tetsutetsu and Juzo, like true heroes and acquaintances, becomes friends with Iida and Shoto. Everyone just does not care about the building being dropped on them.

A big thing happened in the chapter, the 4 recommended students for U.A. have been officially confirmed. We have Shoto Todoroki, Momo Yaoyorozu, Juzo Honenuki and now Setsuna Tokage. I am excited to see what she can do and why she was recommended. Two strong personalities will clash next chapter in Bakugou and Setsuna and I can’t wait.

Here are some bullet points I thought about when reading:

Love how Bakugou and Deku are thinking about each other… in a rivalry way, of course.

I am just tired of Monoma at this point, just looking at him do his psycho act just makes me roll my eyes.

Todoroki has high aspirations and wants to become a hero like All Might. Really like how he has grown, his mentality and passion.

Vlad is a teacher I would’ve love to have, too bad all I got were teachers that either spoke too soft or spit when talking to me.