MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Getting Novel Alongside Film

With the release of the new My Hero Academia movie on the way, a brand new novelization is on the way! Hit the jump for more information.

This December,is the second film to release on the My Hero Academia universe. With the highly anticipated release on the horizon, the series has one more surprise up is sleeve. Alongside the release of the film,'s Jump J magazine will be releasing a novelization of the film! The book will be penned by the writer of, Anri Yoshi.Excited for the new book? Share your thoughts in the comments! Make sure to stay in touch withas the novel and movie approach their release on December 20th!