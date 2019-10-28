MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Getting Novel Alongside Film
This December, My Hero Academia -Heroes: Rising-, is the second film to release on the My Hero Academia universe. With the highly anticipated release on the horizon, the series has one more surprise up is sleeve. Alongside the release of the film, Shueisha's Jump J magazine will be releasing a novelization of the film! The book will be penned by the writer of My Hero Academia: School Briefs, Anri Yoshi.
With the release of the new My Hero Academia movie on the way, a brand new novelization is on the way! Hit the jump for more information.
Excited for the new book? Share your thoughts in the comments! Make sure to stay in touch with My Hero Academia -Heroes: Rising- as the novel and movie approach their release on December 20th!
