MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Releases A Brand New English Dubbed Trailer

The newest My Hero Academia film, Heroes Rising, has released a brand new English dubbed trailer ahead of its North America release. Hit the jump to check it out!

After its massive success, in Japan, it comes as no surprise that the next film in the My Hero Academia franchise will be coming to North America. This film will also be coming with an English dub as well! The film is set to come to more than 1,000 theaters in the US and Canada and will be coming later this month!



The new film also has a brand new dubbed trailer that showcases some of the new English voices, for new characters like Nine, Slice and Katsuma. Make sure to check out the brand new trailer below!







Excited for the North American release? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising releases on February 26th!

