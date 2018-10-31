MY HERO ACADEMIA: Iida has a new technique and it's awesome

Iida is slowly becoming more powerful than ever. Hew new ability, if used correctly, could transform him into an unstoppable force of immense power.

My Hero Academia has become quite the event ever since the first season. It’s one of the most popular anime series today, and for very good reasons. In all honesty, the series is probably the best Shonen anime available right now.

Now, as we know, most students are aiming to become Pro Heroes, which is not an easy task to accomplish. We have one particular character, Tenya Iida, who was unsure of whether or not he was good enough to stand on the same level as his peers.

Things have changed a lot due to his powerful quirk. He has now closed the gap on his peers, but not yet above them. However, he recently unlocked a new ability that could make him quite powerful in future episodes.

You see, Iida is quite fast, and his new ability makes him even faster than normal. We get the chance to see him in action via the latest chapter of the manga.

In the latest chapter, we have Class 1-A going up against Class 1-B. For most of the fight, Class 1-A is finding it difficult to locate their footing, and this is when Iida decides to make a big move.

“Doesn’t Recipro Burst have a time limit? Wouldn’t it be bad if you used it right off the bat,” according to a member of Class 1-B. “I guess I’ll be going to backup Tetsutetsu.”

This didn’t sit too well with Iida because he likes to be seen, so that’ when he chose to show off his new Recipro technique.

“Time limit? How long ago are you talking about, Mud-Man? No matter when or where, Ingenium will always rush over! These legs are for that! I am always at full throttle, no matter what.” Just then, Iida screams, then shouted out the name of his new attack.

“New Style: Recipro Turbo!”

We might have to wait for several chapters for the manga to explain the move in detail, but we have no qualms.