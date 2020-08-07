MY HERO ACADEMIA: New Key Visual For HERO FES. 2020 Released

The annual celebration of all things My Hero Academia will be 100% online this year thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

North American anime fans were somewhat excited about this year's Hero Fes as the annual My Hero Academia fan convention was moving online due to COVID-19 (the event is usually held at the Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall). Tickets for last year's meet-up cost ¥5,800 yen (~$54 USD) for regular tickets and ¥6,800 yen (~$63 USD) for special tickets that included a novelty gift. However, the online convention isn't free as the only way to watch will require fans to purchase the Plus Ultra edition DVD/Blu-ray of the most recent anime film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. That limited edition blu-ray goes on sale in Japan on July 15 but there's currently no word on when it will be available stateside. It's confirmed that the Plus Ultra edition will contain additional scenes not included in the theatrical release.

While the Plus Ultra edition goes on sale in Japan on July 15 there's still time for a North American release as Hero Fes. 2020 doesn't kick off until October 3. Details on the event are still light at the moment but the entire, main Japanese voice cast is confirmed to be attendance.

The film was originally released in Japanese theaters on December 20, 2019, and was quickly followed by a limited North American run on February 26, 2020 thanks to Funimation.

The ongoing anime adaptation of Kōhei Horikoshi's best-selling shonen manga from Studio Bones recently wrapped up its fourth season and confirmed a forthcoming fifth season in the final episode.