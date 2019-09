MY HERO ACADEMIA: New Season 4 Key Visual Released Online

A brand new visual has been released for the upcoming season of My Hero Academia. Hit the jump to check out the action packed image!

After the highly anticipated wait,season 4 is releasing this October! The manga has officially released a new key visual for the season that showcases characters Mirio and Deku front and center! Check out the awesome image below!Excited for the new season? Ready to see how the adaption of the hero intern arc is going to go? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!season 4 releases, in Japan, on October 12th!