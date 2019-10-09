MY HERO ACADEMIA: New Season 4 Key Visual Released Online
After the highly anticipated wait, My Hero Academia season 4 is releasing this October! The manga has officially released a new key visual for the season that showcases characters Mirio and Deku front and center! Check out the awesome image below!
A brand new visual has been released for the upcoming season of My Hero Academia. Hit the jump to check out the action packed image!
Excited for the new season? Ready to see how the adaption of the hero intern arc is going to go? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! My Hero Academia season 4 releases, in Japan, on October 12th!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]