MY HERO ACADEMIA: Newly Announced Anime Film Described As "Last One"
This winter, things are set to heat up, with the release of the second My Hero Academia film! Kohei Horikoshi's hit series had announce dits next film dring the "Hero Fes" event, this summer. The film, titled, My Hero Academia -Heroes: Rising-, as been announced, according to Horikoshi, as the last film to be released. A brand new teaser poster for the film was recently released, featuring rivals Bakugo and Deku on either side, with All-Might in the center. Check it out below!
According to Horikoshi, the reason this film is set to be the last one, is due to the idea that the film will be seen as a finale to My Hero Academia. The film is set to use a conceptualized final battle for the manga and with that has event been promised to be more "Plus Ultra" than the last film! But what does this mean for the anime as a whole? Will the series be ending soon? Does this serve as a time skip into the future? Or is it just a fun way to see one possible ending for the series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! My Hero Academia: -Heroes: Rising- is set to release on December 20th.
