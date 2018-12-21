MY HERO ACADEMIA: THE ULTRA STAGE Reveals Cast And Premiere Dates

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from Shueisha has revealed a new visual, cast members and premiere dates for the live-action stage play adaptation of author Kohei Horikoshi's superhero manga series My Hero Academia. Fans can catch My Hero Academia: The Ultra Stage from April 12 to 21 in The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo and then from April 26 to 29 in the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka. Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi is the director, Hideyuki Nishimori is in charge of writing the script/screenplay, Shunsuke Wada is producing the music and Umebo is the choreographer.
Cast
Shin Tamura as Izuku Midoriya
Ryōta Kobayashi as Bakugo Katsuki
Yume Takuchi as Ochako Uraraka
Hiroki Ino as Tenya Iida
Ryō Kitamura as Shoto Todoroki
Mao Noguchi as Tsuyu Asui
Naoki Tanaka as Eijiro Kirishima
Yūgo Satō as Denki Kaminari
Shinichi Hashimoto as Yuga Aoyama
Saaya Yamasaki as Momo Yaoyorozu
Nagato Akui as Minoru Mineta
Rin Matsubara as Fumikage Tokoyami
Marino Baba as Mei Hatsume
Daisuke Matsukawa as Hitoshi Shinso
Raita as Tomura Shigaraki
Yūsuke Seto as Eraserhead
Yūki Okamoto as Present Mic
Yūsuke Ueda as Endeavor
Tsuyoshi Hayashi as All Might (True Form)
Hiroaki Iwanaga as All Might (Muscle Form)
Hayato Takehiro and Makoto Endō as ensemble characters
The upcoming fourth season of popular shonen superhero anime series is hitting screens on October 2019. Fans of the manga and anime still have a long way to go for new My Hero episodes and the adaptation of the Internship Arc. There is no word from the studio or staff behind the project but as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know. The new visual revealed features Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata charging to action first. Both heroes have prominent roles in the upcoming fourth season.
The anime series has been airing since April 3, 2016 and has 63 episodes out right now. Funimation holds the English license and is streaming the episodes with its English dub. Studio Bones is behind the animation and the manga series that inspired this anime has its North American license with Viz Media.
My Hero Academia: The Ultra Stage begins its run on April 12