MY HERO ACADEMIA: THE ULTRA STAGE Reveals Cast And Premiere Dates

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from Shueisha has revealed a new visual, cast members and premiere dates for the live-action stage play adaptation of author Kohei Horikoshi's superhero manga series My Hero Academia. Fans can catch My Hero Academia: The Ultra Stage from April 12 to 21 in The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo and then from April 26 to 29 in the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka.

Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi is the director, Hideyuki Nishimori is in charge of writing the script/screenplay, Shunsuke Wada is producing the music and Umebo is the choreographer.

Cast

Shin Tamura as Izuku Midoriya

Ryōta Kobayashi as Bakugo Katsuki

Yume Takuchi as Ochako Uraraka

Hiroki Ino as Tenya Iida

Ryō Kitamura as Shoto Todoroki

Mao Noguchi as Tsuyu Asui

Naoki Tanaka as Eijiro Kirishima

Yūgo Satō as Denki Kaminari

Shinichi Hashimoto as Yuga Aoyama

Saaya Yamasaki as Momo Yaoyorozu

Nagato Akui as Minoru Mineta

Rin Matsubara as Fumikage Tokoyami

Marino Baba as Mei Hatsume

Daisuke Matsukawa as Hitoshi Shinso

Raita as Tomura Shigaraki

Yūsuke Seto as Eraserhead

Yūki Okamoto as Present Mic

Yūsuke Ueda as Endeavor

Tsuyoshi Hayashi as All Might (True Form)

Hiroaki Iwanaga as All Might (Muscle Form)