MY HERO ACADEMIA: THE ULTRA STAGE Reveals New Visual

The upcoming live-action stage play adaptation, My Hero Academia: The Ultra Stage, has revealed a new look at the actors in their official costumes. This stage play is adapting the manga series written and illustrated by author Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia. The new image has students from Class 1-A jump to action with All Might in the background striking a heroic pose.



Deku is using his shoot style costume and Mineta is looking small even in live-action adaptations. The information from the promotional image is in Japanese. He is hard to spot but even Tokoyami is in the image, look to the top right beside Momo. From what we can tell, the heroes' costumes are adapting the manga's look really well.



The play was announced in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's 52nd issue. It will premiere in Tokyko and Osaka in spring 2019 and has Yotai Mutoyoshi on the director's chair. There is no other information on the play, a

s soon as more details on pop up, we will let you know.