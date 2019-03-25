MY HERO ACADEMIA To Receive Second Theatrical Anime Film
The first My Hero Academia revealed a youthful All-Might, so what do you think the second film will debut?
My Hero Academia is currently riding a shonen wave that just might take it past the heights of the previous era's Big Three (Bleach, Naruto and One Piece)...okay, maybe not One Piece.
My Hero Academia manga author Kōhei Horikoshi took to Twitter to share his excitement.
The new film was announced at AnimeJapan 2019 this past weekend and was confirmed to premiere in Japan this Winter. Keep your fingers crossed for a simultaneous North America debut.
The first film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes premiered in Japan last August before Funimation produced a limited-theatrical run in the United States the following month.
A fourth season of the smash (no pun intended) hit anime is currently in production and will debut during the Fall 2019 anime season in October.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]