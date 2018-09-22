MY HERO ACADEMIA's Villain, Overhaul, Is Voiced By Kenjiro Tsuda

My Hero Academia's season three is almost done but the news keep coming, this time it's all about the ominous villain, Overhaul. We have information on the villain's appearance and voice actor.

My Hero Academia's official site has shared new information regarding the new villain, Overhaul. They have revelaed the voice actor for the character and the original designs.



Overhaul debuted on today's 62nd episode of My Hero Academia, or the 24th episode of season 3. This villain is the leader of the enemy organization introduced today.



The villain has a distinct feature in his mouth guard, making him recognizable at large distances.



The site also revelaed Blu-ray and DVD information. Volume 4 of My Hero Academia will be out on October 17 and will cost 6,800 yen and 5,800 yen, respectively. The episodes included are 49 to 51.



Other features included are: a special award CD with a mini voice drama, a 16 page special booklet and an original masterpiece postcard.