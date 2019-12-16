MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: Bandai Namco Has Shared A Brand-New Character Trailer; Confirms Release Date

Bandai Namco has released an action-packed character trailer for their upcoming My Hero One's Justice 2 ; confirms the game's release date for March of next year.

Based on the smash hit MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime, in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, players will create a team of three fighters from a huge roster of heroes and villains – facing off against rival teams of other players both offline and online, or versus the computer.

Bandai Namco has just released an action-packed character trailer for CyberConnect2's; finally giving players some actual reasons to purchase this game that now feels like a proper game instead of a glorified expansion of the first title.First things first, stages can now be fully destroyed — this isn't really new, since this mechanic was actually already introduced in the first game; the difference here is that now players, once they fully destroy one of the stages, will be taken to a completely new are within the same stage.Bandai Namco has also added a bunch of new items for players to fully customise their characters and really make them stand out; something that will come in handy now that the developers have outdone themselves when it comes to multiplayer.As mentioned before, this new trailer also reveals that players will now be able to team up with a friend and engage in 2-vs-2 fights that allow for up to 4 player matches; again, this will really be a nice feature for those who are more into the competitive side of fighting games.Bandai Namco also reveals that players who pre-order the game will get three new characters as a pre-order bonus, with Nomu being the first character to be officially revealed.Check it out:



My Hero One's Justice 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) on the 13th of March in 2020.