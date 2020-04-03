MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: Bandai Namco Introduces New Fighters In Brand-New Character Trailer

Seiji Shihikura, Camie Utsushmi, Gang Orca, BMI Hero: Fat Gum, and Sir Nighteye get the spotlight in this new character trailer for My Hero One's Justice 2 .

Based on the smash hit MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime, in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, players will create a team of three fighters from a huge roster of heroes and villains – facing off against rival teams of other players both offline and online, or versus the computer.

was announced in September of last year to the disappointment of many My Hero Academia fans who had already played the first game. The reason was actualyl quite simple, as Bandai Namco and Byking announced the sequel not even a full year afterhad released.It's been quite a while sincewas initially announced, and fans have already realised that this isn't just glorified downloadable content that could've easily been added to the first game — as the game is really introducing some new modes and a bunch of new characters for players to choose from.Bandai Namco has already released a couple of trailers that introduced us to both heroes and villains that will be playable in, and today we get a brand-new trailer that sees Seiji Shihikura, Camie Utsushmi, Gang Orca, BMI Hero: Fat Gum, and Sir Nighteye getting the spotlight.Check it out:



My Hero One's Justice 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) on the 13th of March.