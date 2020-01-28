 MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: Exciting New Gameplay Trailer Focuses On The Game's Characters
Brand-new trailer for Bandai Namco's My Hero One's Justice 2 focuses on the game's newcomers, and shows off some of their powerful Quirks in action.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that My Hero Academia fans were fairly disappointed when Bandai Namco revealed My Hero One's Justice 2; considering that they didn't reveal much about the game, and that everything shown in the first trailer felt more like a glorified DLC than a brand-new game.

Thankfully, and as the developers revealed more information about the game, fans have already warmed up to the idea of a sequel to My Hero One's Justice this close to the release of the original game — which was initially released in August of 2018.

While My Hero One's Justice 2 isn't out for another two months, finally becoming available for home consoles and PC on the 13th of March, Bandai Namco has released a new character trailer that introduces us to some of the new fighters that are joining the game's roster; showing off their powerful Quirks.

Check it out:





Based on the smash hit MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime, in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, players will create a team of three fighters from a huge roster of heroes and villains – facing off against rival teams of other players both offline and online, or versus the computer.

My Hero One's Justice 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) on the 13th of March.
